Coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Mixon (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

As a result, look for Samaje Perine to lead the Bengals' Week 12 backfield, with Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams available to handle change-of-pace touches. Mixon's next chance to suit up will arrive in Week 13, when Cincinnati faces Kansas City at home.