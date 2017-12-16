Bengals' Joe Mixon: Ruled out Sunday
The Bengals have downgraded Mixon (concussion) to out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The Bengals were clearly anticipating this designation, as they promoted fellow rookie running back Jarveon Williams from the practice squad earlier in the day. Mixon's absence will mark his second straight, while he remains in concussion protocol. As a result, Giovani Bernard will presumably continue seeing the majority of the work in the Bengals' backfield, while Brian Hill and the aforementioned Williams could also see some run.
