Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out of the remainder of Monday night's game against the Steelers.

Mixon's night ends with seven rushes for 34 yards and one catch for eight yards. His absence leaves Giovani Bernard to shoulder the Bengals' backfield duties, as Brian Hill is their only other running back available. Mixon will need to clear concussion protocol in order to play in Week 14 against the Bears.