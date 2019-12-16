Bengals' Joe Mixon: Rumbles for 156 yards

Mixon ran for 136 yards on 25 carries and added 20 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

The Bengals' continued struggles in the passing game have paid dividends for Mixon. The Sooner product now has an unreal 342 total yards over his past two games and has topped 100 total yards in four of his last six games. He's far and away the most valuable member of the Bengals from a fantasy perspective and, though attentions will be turned to the 2020 draft during Sunday's matchup against Miami, Mixon should enjoy a solid matchup against the league's 23rd-ranked run defense, surrendering 4.6 yards per carry.