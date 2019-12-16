Bengals' Joe Mixon: Rumbles for 156 yards
Mixon ran for 136 yards on 25 carries and added 20 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' continued struggles in the passing game have paid dividends for Mixon. The Sooner product now has an unreal 342 total yards over his past two games and has topped 100 total yards in four of his last six games. He's far and away the most valuable member of the Bengals from a fantasy perspective and, though attentions will be turned to the 2020 draft during Sunday's matchup against Miami, Mixon should enjoy a solid matchup against the league's 23rd-ranked run defense, surrendering 4.6 yards per carry.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Tallies 186 scrimmage yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Finds end zone in first win•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Gains 79 rushing yards vs. Steelers•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores with 103 scrimmage yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Racks up 151 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores Cincy's only touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...