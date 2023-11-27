Mixon rushed the ball eight times for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers. He added two receptions on two targets for 44 yards.

Despite playing most of the game within one score of the Steelers, the Bengals completely abandoned their rushing attack. That's reflected in Mixon's line, though he was utilized regularly as a checkdown option for Jake Browning. That saved his output in Sunday's loss, but his usage does raise concerns for his Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars and for the rest of the season.