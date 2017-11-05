Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores against Jags
Mixon rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added 15 yards on three catches in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Mixon put the Bengals on the board late in the first half when he took a zone read around the bend and sneaked into the end zone for a seven-yard score. It was just Mixon's second score of the season and he's managed to top four yards per carry just once this season, but he remains valuable so long as Cincinnati keeps pushing the ball to him. Mixon has had at least 14 touches in five of his last six games. The only other Bengals back to touch the ball on Sunday was Giovani Bernard with just two opportunities.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Set to start Sunday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Accounts for 109 yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underused in Week 7 loss to Steelers•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underwhelms in featured role•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Dominates carries in Week 3 defeat•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...