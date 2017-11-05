Mixon rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added 15 yards on three catches in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Mixon put the Bengals on the board late in the first half when he took a zone read around the bend and sneaked into the end zone for a seven-yard score. It was just Mixon's second score of the season and he's managed to top four yards per carry just once this season, but he remains valuable so long as Cincinnati keeps pushing the ball to him. Mixon has had at least 14 touches in five of his last six games. The only other Bengals back to touch the ball on Sunday was Giovani Bernard with just two opportunities.