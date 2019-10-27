Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores Cincy's only touchdown

Mixon ran for 66 yards on 17 attempts and added 11 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday' 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Mixon tied up the game midway through the second quarter, slipping out of the backfield on the roll out and connecting with Andy Dalton for a one-yard touchdown. It was Mixon's second receiving touchdown in as many weeks and third overall despite not recording a rushing touchdown this season. Mixon has been the bell cow for Cincinnati, including Sunday's season-high 21 touches, but -- averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per catch -- Mixon is the equivalent to a "volume scorer" in the NBA. After the bye, he'll take on a Ravens defense that held him to 39 total yards in Week 6.