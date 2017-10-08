Mixon carried the ball 15 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over Buffalo.

Mixon put Cincinnati back on top early in the fourth quarter when be bounced his run outside and got around the edge for a five-yard score. The controversial second-round pick has drawn his fair share of criticism early in the season for underwhelming in a featured role, averaging just 2.8 yards per rush thus far. Still, it is clear that the Bengals are ready to eschew their former two-headed monster of Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill for the more complete Mixon. The rookie has averaged 19 touches per game over the past three weeks. Hill and Bernard have been limited to, respectively, 19 and 15 touches total during that same span.