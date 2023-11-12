Mixon rushed 11 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for minus-1 yard in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Mixon put together a solid performance on the ground relative to the modest amount of opportunity he saw, with the highlight a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that brought the Bengals to within a field goal. The veteran back will take a three-game touchdown streak into a Week 11 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night, but he's yet to top 87 rushing yards in any game this season.