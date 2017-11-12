Mixon rushed nine times for 37 yards and a touchdown while adding a three-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans.

Mixon found paydirt for the second consecutive week, scoring from three yards out in the second quarter to capitalize on a Marcus Mariota interception. All three of Mixon's touchdowns have come in the past five games, but the rookie second-rounder is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and has rushed for more than 51 yards only once in his young career.