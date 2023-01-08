Mixon rushed the ball 11 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-16 win over Baltimore. He added five receptions on five targets for 41 yards.

Mixon was bottled up on the ground, though the Bengals averaged only 2.8 yards per rushing attempt as a team. He still managed a decent fantasy performance thanks to a one-yard plunge into the end zone late in the first quarter. Mixon was also active as a pass catcher and recorded the team's longest play from scrimmage with a 33-yard reception. He closes the regular season with 814 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns across 14 games and will be a key contributor during Cincinnati's postseason run.