Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores twice in career game

Mixon carried 26 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 14 yard catch during Sunday's 33-23 win over the Browns.

Mixon gashed the Cleveland defense for 6.2 yards per carry en route to a new career high in rushing. He added short rushing touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters, giving him five in the final seven games after he recorded none beforehand. Mixon's herculean effort also put him over 1,000 rushing yards on the season, which is an impressive feat considering his struggles early on. The third-year back faced his share of obstacles throughout the campaign, but he still finished with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage to go along with eight touchdowns, and he could fare even better in 2020 if the Bengals upgrade their roster on the offensive side of the ball.