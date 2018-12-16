Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores two rushing touchdowns
Mixon carried 27 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He added two catches for one receiving yard in the 30-16 win.
Mixon enjoyed season highs in carries and rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter and capped off the scoring with a 15-yard scamper in the fourth. Mixon was hardly involved as a receiver, but that likely had to do with his team playing with a lead for most of the game. He'll look to follow up this stellar effort next Sunday against a beatable Browns run defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15