Mixon carried 27 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He added two catches for one receiving yard in the 30-16 win.

Mixon enjoyed season highs in carries and rushing yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter and capped off the scoring with a 15-yard scamper in the fourth. Mixon was hardly involved as a receiver, but that likely had to do with his team playing with a lead for most of the game. He'll look to follow up this stellar effort next Sunday against a beatable Browns run defense.