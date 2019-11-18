Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores with 103 scrimmage yards
Mixon carried 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Raiders. He also caught one of three targets for 17 additional yards during the 17-10 loss.
Mixon averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry against a solid Oakland front while scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season on a three-yard plunge in the first quarter. He wasn't especially involved in the passing game, but his 103 scrimmage yards -- combined with his touchdown -- were an encouraging sign for his fantasy owners. Mixon's production has trended upward over the last couple of weeks and he'll look to keep it up next Sunday against the Steelers.
