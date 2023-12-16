Mixon ran for 47 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries against Minnesota on Saturday while adding three catches for 14 yards on three targets.

Mixon did fairly well for himself, but the concerning news is that rookie backup Chase Brown poached seven carries and three targets on his own. Brown was less effective as a runner (23 yards) but more effective as a receiver (three catches for 28 yards). That's two weeks in a row that Brown made a noticeable impact as a pass catcher, and it's possible that the rookie has established a role somewhat at Mixon's expense. Mixon will remain the lead back against Pittsburgh in Week 16, though his usage share might be headed toward a low point in his Cincinnati career.