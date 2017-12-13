Bengals' Joe Mixon: Seemingly progressing in protocol
Mixon remains in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday morning, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports, but he appears to be making progress, according to Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
With Mixon still in the concussion protocol it should not be a surprise if he sits out practice Wednesday, but if he is indeed progressing, that bodes well for his chances of getting back on the field Sunday against the Vikings. Mixon still has several days to clear the protocol, but he will ultimately have to do so in order to play in Week 15.
