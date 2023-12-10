Mixon rushed 21 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 46 yards in the Bengals' 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Mixon saw rookie backfield mate Chase Brown increase his role with 11 touches in his own right, one of which resulted in an impressive 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter. Brown certainly passes the eyeball test as the more explosive of the two players, but Mixon continued to be trusted with the bulk of the rushing work and played a key role through the air himself. The veteran rounded out his productive afternoon with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and he appears to have a clear grasp on the lead role going into a Week 15 home matchup against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon.