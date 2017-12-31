Mixon (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

Despite missing plenty of practice time this week, Mixon tested his ailing ankle on the field during pregame warmups, and the results were favorable enough to allow the back to suit up. Though Mixon has had some productive fantasy games in the second half of the season, he's a risky fantasy play given the fact that he may not be 100 percent, as well as the fact that Giovani Bernard has been highly productive in his stead. Look for some type of timeshare between the two backs.