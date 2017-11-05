Mixon will start at running back Sunday against the Jaguars with Jeremy Hill (ankle) inactive for the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill had logged exactly four carries in each of the Bengals' last three games, so he was a de facto starter more than anything with head coach Marvin Lewis having committed to Mixon as the team's feature back. Nonetheless, Hill's absence will allow Mixon to enter the game for the Bengals' opening drive and could result in a couple extra touches for the rookie over the course of the day, thereby enhancing his fantasy outlook for the week.