Bengals' Joe Mixon: Set to start Sunday
Mixon will start at running back Sunday against the Jaguars with Jeremy Hill (ankle) inactive for the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hill had logged exactly four carries in each of the Bengals' last three games, so he was a de facto starter more than anything with head coach Marvin Lewis having committed to Mixon as the team's feature back. Nonetheless, Hill's absence will allow Mixon to enter the game for the Bengals' opening drive and could result in a couple extra touches for the rookie over the course of the day, thereby enhancing his fantasy outlook for the week.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Accounts for 109 yards•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underused in Week 7 loss to Steelers•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underwhelms in featured role•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Dominates carries in Week 3 defeat•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Bigger role could be on tap•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...