Bengals' Joe Mixon: Should see bulk of Week 5 workload
Although both Mark Walton and Thomas Rawls are active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Dolphins, Mixon is still expected to see a solid workload in his return from a knee injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Rawls doesn't figure to be any serious threat to touches and is likely only active as an emergency option, while the rookie Walton only has four carries on the season. However, with Mixon seeing his first game action after missing the last pair of contests following arthroscopic knee surgery, it's not surprising Cincinnati will insulate themselves against a setback with a full complement of backs in the absence of Mixon's primary backup Giovani Bernard (knee).
