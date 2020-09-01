Mixon (head) and the Bengals have reached agreement on a four-year contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the contract is worth $48 million over four years, keeping the 2017 second-round pick under team control through 2024. With that out of the way, Mixon won't have any issue taking on a large workload this season, hoping to pick up where he left off over the second half of last year. Migraines have kept him out of practice for more than a week now, but he has made some appearances as an observer from the sidelines.