Mixon (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mixon got concussed during the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Steelers and unsurprisingly wasn't able to practice three days later. Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns in the win and figures to get most of the backfield snaps and touches if Mixon isn't active this Sunday against Tennessee. The Bengals also have Chris Evans (knee) and Trayveon Williams as possible options, though neither has seen much work on offense in 2022.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Officially has concussion•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Being examined for head injury•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Erupts for five touchdowns•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: More targets than carries in loss•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Tallies 91 total yards•