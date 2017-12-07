Mixon (concussion) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Mixon's absence for the second straight day of practice to begin Week 14 preparations suggests he remains in the initial stages of the NFL's concussion protocol. The running back won't necessarily need to practice Friday to receive clearance to play Sunday against the Bears, but he'll at least need to pass all tests administered by an independent neurologist by the weekend. At this time, it's looking unlikely Mixon will get the green light to play Sunday, which would open the door for Giovani Bernard to serve as the Bengals' feature back.