Mixon (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon now will miss back-to-back contests due to a right foot injury suffered Week 6. With a Week 9 bye on tap, he'll aim to return Sunday, Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh, but in the meantime Giovani Bernard will lead the Bengals backfield.