Mixon rushed 12 times for 24 yards and caught three of seven targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Joe Burrow carved up New York's secondary for three touchdowns, but Mixon didn't find much room to operate on the ground. Samaje Perine's superior pass protection has earned the backup playing time at Mixon's expense in passing situations, which is why Perine was on the field to score a 12-yard touchdown on third down to cap the Bengals' opening drive. Averaging just 2.8 yards per carry behind Cincinnati's struggling offensive line and seeing limited usage in the passing game, Mixon's off to an underwhelming start heading into Thursday's Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins. The short week comes at an inopportune time, as coach Zac Taylor described Mixon's ankle as "a little sore" after the game, per James Rapien of Sports Illustrated.