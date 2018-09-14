Mixon rushed 21 times for 84 yards and secured his only target for three yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.

Mixon managed to put together a second solid effort in as many games despite missing time during the contest with a knee injury. After logging a modest 17 rushing touches in the opener against the Colts, it was encouraging to see the promising second-year back cross the 20-threshold in carries despite the time he spent on the sideline, even as he was minimally involved in the passing game. Mixon will look to extend the impressive start to his season against the Panthers in Week 3.