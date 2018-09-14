Bengals' Joe Mixon: Solid effort despite knee issue
Mixon rushed 21 times for 84 yards and secured his only target for three yards in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
Mixon managed to put together a second solid effort in as many games despite missing time during the contest with a knee injury. After logging a modest 17 rushing touches in the opener against the Colts, it was encouraging to see the promising second-year back cross the 20-threshold in carries despite the time he spent on the sideline, even as he was minimally involved in the passing game. Mixon will look to extend the impressive start to his season against the Panthers in Week 3.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Questionable to return with knee injury•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Getting right knee checked out•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Fantastic in season opener•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggling to find holes•
-
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Held in check versus Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...