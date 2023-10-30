Mixon rushed 16 times for 87 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' 31-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Mixon enjoyed rare rushing success against the 49ers normally stout front seven, with the veteran looking explosive on multiple runs throughout the afternoon. Mixon came into the contest averaging just 3.8 yards per carry for the season, but his yardage total Sunday was his highest yet in 2023. The seven-year pro also recorded his second touchdown of the season on a five-yard touchdown rush with 2:54 remaining that sealed the victory for Cincinnati, and he'll head into a Week 9 home matchup against the Bills next Sunday night with multiple receptions in three straight games as well.