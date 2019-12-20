Play

Bengals' Joe Mixon: Spotted at Friday's practice

Mixon (calf) was spotted warming up for Friday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

It's uncertain how much Mixon was able to do after getting warm, but it's a good sign that he was on the field after landing on the injury report Thursday. The Bengals will provide an official update on Mixon's status when they release their final injury report of the week after Friday's session.

