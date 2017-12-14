Mixon (concussion) was spotted at practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After not practicing Wednesday, Mixon was sporting his helmet and jersey at Thursday's session, which represents a step in the right direction for the running back as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. We'll circle back Mixon's status later Thursday to see how the Bengals list his level of practice participation.

