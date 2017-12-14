Bengals' Joe Mixon: Spotted at practice Thursday
Mixon (concussion) was spotted at practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After not practicing Wednesday, Mixon was sporting his helmet and jersey at Thursday's session, which represents a step in the right direction for the running back as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. We'll circle back Mixon's status later Thursday to see how the Bengals list his level of practice participation.
More News
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...