Mixon, who still is in the concussion protocol as of Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

While Mixon didn't practice at all last week before getting ruled out for this past Sunday's contest at Tennessee, he's been able to maintain limited listings on all three injury reports this week. With at least one phase to complete before Cincy can remove him from the protocol for head injuries, his status is up in the air, and Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff doesn't do fantasy managers any favors. If Mixon doesn't gain clearance to play, the Bengals again will hand over the backfield to Samaje Perine, who turned 21 touches into 93 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD in place of the former in Week 12.