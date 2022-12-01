Mixon (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon's reps were capped in practice for the second day in a row, an indication that he hasn't made any notable progress since Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If Mixon is able to practice in full Friday, he would likely be in good shape to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, though he would still need to receive clearance for an independent neurologist before getting the green light to suit up. In the event Mixon can't get cleared for the Week 13 matchup, Samaje Perine would be in store for another turn as Cincinnati's lead back after getting 21 touches (17 carries, four receptions) in last Sunday's win over the Titans.