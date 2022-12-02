As of Friday, Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The running back has been able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but given that he has yet to officially clear concussion protocol, his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs has yet to be determined. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Mixon's chances of playing this weekend, but if he's unable to suit up, Samaje Perine would be in line to lead the Bengals' Week 13 backfield.