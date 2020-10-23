Mixon (foot) is sitting out the early portion of Friday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 24-year-old appears to be sitting out his third straight practice as his status for Sunday's game against the Browns is in doubt. The release of the official injury report later in the day should provide a better idea of his availability, but Mixon is likely to be considered questionable, at best. Giovani Bernad would be in line for a heavier workload should Mixon be unable to play.