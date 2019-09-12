Mixon (ankle) was held out of Thursday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon emerged from Week 1 with a right ankle injury, and after an MRI came back clean, he was deemed "day-to-day" by coach Zac Taylor. That said, Mixon has yet to take the practice field this week, leaving him with one session to get in some reps before Sunday's game against the 49ers. If Mixon is unable to go, Giovani Bernard will lead the Bengals' backfield.

