Mixon rushed 19 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns and brought in six of seven targets for 49 yards in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday night.

Mixon was instrumental in the Bengals' upset, recording six- and two-yard touchdown runs in the first half to help forge a 14-14 tie going into halftime. The versatile veteran was also a distant second in reception and receiving yards to Ja'Marr Chase on the night, and his totals in both categories were season highs. Mixon should continue to be heavily involved as both runner and receiver as Cincinnati aims to continue giving fill-in quarterback Jake Browning plenty of support in a Week 14 home matchup versus the Colts.