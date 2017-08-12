Mixon gained 31 yards on six rushes and secured his only target for 11 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.

The talented Oklahoma product is expected to push incumbent Jeremy Hill, and the battle for the starting tailback job got off to a rousing start from the opening possession. Head coach Marvin Lewis notably had Mixon begin rotating in on that first drive, one in which Hill also saw multiple carries. Both players also remained in the game for the team's second drive helmed by A.J. McCarron. As per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site, Mixon had the benefit of playing behind the first-team offensive line, as that unit remained in the game for the entirety of the first half. The 21-year-old certainly made a strong opening statement in his first taste of NFL game action, a performance he'll try build on next Saturday versus the Chiefs.