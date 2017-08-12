Bengals' Joe Mixon: Strong debut versus Bucs
Mixon gained 31 yards on six rushes and secured his only target for 11 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.
The talented Oklahoma product is expected to push incumbent Jeremy Hill, and the battle for the starting tailback job got off to a rousing start from the opening possession. Head coach Marvin Lewis notably had Mixon begin rotating in on that first drive, one in which Hill also saw multiple carries. Both players also remained in the game for the team's second drive helmed by A.J. McCarron. As per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site, Mixon had the benefit of playing behind the first-team offensive line, as that unit remained in the game for the entirety of the first half. The 21-year-old certainly made a strong opening statement in his first taste of NFL game action, a performance he'll try build on next Saturday versus the Chiefs.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...