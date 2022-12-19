Mixon was held to 21 rushing yards on 11 carries Sunday, adding five receptions (six targets) for 33 yards in a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay.

Mixon was unable to take advantage of the gaping hole left in the middle of Tampa Bay's rush defense by the absence of star nose tackle Vita Vea (calf). The 26-year-old has been prone to these duds in 2022, as he now has four games of less than 30 rushing yards and no touchdowns. Mixon's overall numbers have been boosted by a monster four-touchdown game against Carolina in Week 9, but it hasn't been smooth sailing for fantasy managers who took the back high in drafts this year. Mixon will look to rebound against the Patriots on Saturday.