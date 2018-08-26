Mixon rushed six times for seven yards and caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-13 preseason win over the Bills.

Mixon didn't get much going against the Buffalo front, though he did make a nice play in the passing game. The second-year man out of Oklahoma has the skills to play a three-down role, and he appears set to do just that when the regular season kicks off Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.