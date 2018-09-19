Mixon (knee) revealed Wednesday that his recent procedure addressed a slight meniscus tear, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, the running back indicates that his knee is already feeling better, and though he's destined to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, his absence shouldn't be an extended one. While Mixon is sidelined in Week 3, Giovani Bernard is in line to head the Bengals' backfield, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site. Additionally, look for rookie Mark Walton and new signee Thomas Rawls to be eased into the mix Sunday.

