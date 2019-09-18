Mixon called his performance through two games "terrible" Wednesday and said that he has to "do some reevaluating," Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mixon has rushed for just 27 yards on 17 attempts without a touchdown to start the 2019 season, averaging 1.59 yards per carry. He's also caught five of eight targets for 17 yards without a score. The 23-year-old hasn't received much help from Cincinnati's offensive line, which is banged with a multitude of injuries, and he isn't in line for an easier time Week 3 versus Buffalo's stout defensive front. On a positive note, Mixon does appear fully recovered from the sprained right ankle that prevented him from participating in most of the Bengals' practices last week.