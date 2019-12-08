Bengals' Joe Mixon: Tallies 186 scrimmage yards

Mixon carried 23 times for 146 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Browns. He also caught three of four targets for 40 additional yards in the 27-19 loss.

Mixon gashed the Cleveland defense for 6.3 yards per carry on his way to a new season high in rushing yards. He scored a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter and rounded out his performance with a season high in receiving yardage as well. It's been slow going at times for Mixon this season, but he's averaged 93.8 rush yards per game over the last five while scoring three touchdowns in three of his last four. He will look to continue his strong run of form next Sunday against the Patriots.