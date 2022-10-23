Mixon rushed the ball 17 times for 58 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. He added three receptions for 33 yards.

Mixon accounted for 17 of Cincinnati's 18 carries by running backs, and five of his attempts came from inside Atlanta's 10-yard line. His inefficiencies on the ground -- his longest carry went for 11 yards and he averaged only 3.4 yards attempt -- were also tempered by his involvement in the passing game. While his role in Cincinnati's offense is unquestioned, Mixon has yet to top 85 rushing yards in a game this season and has not recorded a gain of more than 20 yards on the ground since Week 1.