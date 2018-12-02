Mixon rushed for 82 yards on 12 carries and added 13 yards on two catches during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Denver.

Mixon has now averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry in four of his last five games. The second-year back was pummeling the Broncos to start the game, but saw his opportunities shrink after Denver's offense heated up in the third quarter. Mixon garnered just four carries in the second half, gaining an impressive 23 yards on them, as the Bengals were forced to throw from behind and the Broncos were able to key on the running game with A.J. Green (foot) out. The Broncos have had their issues against the run, but had improved as of late. Next Sunday brings a middle-of-the-pack Chargers run defense, which has surrendered 4.4 yards per carry this season.