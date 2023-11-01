Mixon was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a chest injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

For the first time all season, Mixon is appearing on the Bengals' practice report as anything other than a full participant. He wasn't reported to have suffered an injury during the Bengals' 31-17 win over the 49ers this past Sunday, when he carried 16 times for a season-high 87 yards and a touchdown while hauling in all three of his targets for 23 receiving yards. The fact that Mixon was able to take at least some reps during the Bengals' first Week 9 practice session bodes well for his chances of playing this Sunday against the Bills, but ideally, he'll upgrade to full activity Thursday or Friday and avoid taking a designation into the weekend.