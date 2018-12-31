Mixon carried the ball 13 times for 105 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers. He also added one reception for two yards.

Mixon bounced back from a disappointing Week 16 showing to surpass 100 yards on the ground for the third time in four games to close the season. Nearly half of his 105 rushing yards came on a 51-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter, which led to a game-tying field goal at the time. Despite being one of the few skill-position starters still standing to close the season, Mixon well outpaced his rookie performance to take a step forward in his second campaign. Even with Giovani Bernard in the fold for at least one more season, there is no doubt that Mixon will enter the season as the team's lead back and is one of the better fantasy options at the position as a result.