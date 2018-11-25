Mixon rushed 14 times for 89 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 35-20 loss to Cleveland.

Considering the Bengals dug themselves into a 28-0 hole in this one and largely abandoned the run, Mixon had himself a nice outing. His average of 6.4 yards per carry and seven receptions were both season highs. With the Bengals falling behind early and often of late, Mixon has come up short of the 15-carry mark in each of the past three games and five of the past six. With quarterback Andy Dalton leaving this one due to a thumb injury, Mixon will likely serve as the focal point of Cincinnati's offense against a shoddy Broncos run defense in Week 13.