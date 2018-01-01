Mixon rushed 18 times for 96 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Ravens.

Mixon was rolling in the first half with 14 carries for 77 yards, but he also lost a second quarter fumble. The Bengals offense stalled for much of the second half until their game-winning drive in the game's final minute, which the rookie watched from the sideline. The 96 rushing yards are Mixon's second-highest total of the season, and allow him to finish on a high note after dealing with a concussion and ankle injury in December.