Mixon carried the ball 19 times for 69 yards and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals offensive line was overmatched all day, and while rookie QB Joe Burrow bore the brunt of that, Mixon also had trouble finding room to run. Coming off two straight seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and with a big contract extension in his pocket, Mixon will look for more success in Week 2 against a Browns defense that gave up two rushing TDs to Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins in its opener.