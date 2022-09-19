Mixon carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The Bengals have had major issues along the offensive line to open the season, and while Joe Burrow being sacked 13 times in two games is the most glaring symptom, Mixon's 3.0 yards per carry is also a problem. The veteran back has at least stayed involved as a pass-catcher to bolster his raw numbers, but he could find more success on the ground in Week 3 against a Jets defense that just got gashed for three TDs by Nick Chubb.