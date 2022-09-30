Mixon rushed 24 times for 61 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 13 yards in the Bengals' 27-15 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

As expected, Mixon couldn't find any room against a Dolphins team that had been stingy against the run and operating behind an offensive line that had struggled to open any lanes over the first three games. However, the veteran back toughed it out while handling his second-highest volume on the ground this season, and he salvaged his fantasy night with a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Bengals. Mixon also notched his second-highest reception total over the first four games, and he'll likely shoulder another heavy workload in a Week 5 road divisional showdown with the Ravens a week from Sunday.